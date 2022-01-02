Menu
Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Olga Krueger, husband Fred Monnig, and siblings Wesley, Carol, Alvin and LauVera. She is survived by her children Candace (Bob) Anderson, Steve Monnig, Renee' Benage, and Roxanne (Jim) Mason; grandchildren Nicole Cerny, Shane and Gabe Monnig, Andrew Benage, Clay and Jeff Mason, her great-grand-children and many other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 8th, 11 a.m. at Immanual UCC in Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel UCC, Wolfner Talking Book Library, or charity of your choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Immanual UCC
Ferguson, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to ready about the loss of your mother/grandmother.
Janey Beene
Friend
January 3, 2022
