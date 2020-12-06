Olshansky, Jeanie H.

November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gary L. Olshansky. Dear mother of Brian (Ron) Olshansky-Lucero. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Sam (Susan) Hais and the late Lori (Allan) Sobel. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private Celebration of Life for family and friends will be scheduled once the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, 295 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141 (www.ncjwstl.org).

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE