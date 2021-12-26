Menu
Jeanie A. May
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

May, Jeanie A.

93 (nee Knobbe) (formerly Hoedel) Entered into rest on Sun., Dec 19, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter C. May, Jr., and the late Joseph F. Hoedel; mother of Jill (David) Hunter, Judy Hoedel, Jan (Mike) Gessel and Joy Elder; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 4; identical twin of Joan Sucher; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Services: Visitation, Wed. Dec. 29th, 4-7pm. Service, Thurs. Dec. 30th, 11am. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
