May, Jeanie A.

93 (nee Knobbe) (formerly Hoedel) Entered into rest on Sun., Dec 19, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter C. May, Jr., and the late Joseph F. Hoedel; mother of Jill (David) Hunter, Judy Hoedel, Jan (Mike) Gessel and Joy Elder; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 4; identical twin of Joan Sucher; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Services: Visitation, Wed. Dec. 29th, 4-7pm. Service, Thurs. Dec. 30th, 11am. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.