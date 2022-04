Dauernheim, Jeanne E.

(nee Batson), age 92, Tues., Sept. 28, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Roy Dauernheim; dear mother of Barbara (Woody) Albro and Jan Hulett; dear grandmother of Brian, Laura and Claire; dear great-grandmother of Sophia, Isabelle, Oliver and Lena; our dear cousin and friend. Visitation at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, Tues., Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. service. Interment J.B. National Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mercy Hospice appreciated.