Rudman, Jeanne Marie

October 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael Rudman; mother of Kathryn (Jim Smith) Graham and Gary D. Gray, M.D.; stepmother of Wendy (Drew) Selman; grand-

mother of Shaye Smith, Jack Graham, Jamie Selman, DVM, Alex Gray, Lindsay Selman, Sun Graham, and Zack Gray; sister of the late Jane Greaves, sister-in-law of Adrienne (Arthur) Hyatt and Robert (Sandy) Rudman; aunt of Lisa (Tom) Daegling; great-aunt of Dan (Ashley) Daegling, Jessica (Rachel) Wagner, Rachel Daegling, Eric Wagner, and Jennifer Daegling; cousin of Patsy Huth; and longtime friend of Fredrick Chinwuba.

Jeanne was raised in Prairie Home, MO and was the school valedictorian. While in high school, she competed in beauty pageants and won the Missouri State Fair and Miss Wool of Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. She was a member of "The 3 Jays" trio and performed on the Red Foley TV show each month. She went on to achieve a Bachelor of Music Education and was an educator in the Pattonville school district from 1972-1991. She continued her support of education until the time of her death as an active member of the Philanthropic Education Organization. She loved travel and visited 27 countries with her husband, Michael. She enjoyed photography and was the narrator for Michael's award-winning slide shows. She was devoted to her friends and family and beloved by all who knew her.

Services: Private burial; memorial service to follow this summer. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

