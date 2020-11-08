Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sister Jeanne Rene Mercier CSJ
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Mercier, Sister Jeanne Rene, CSJ

Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 92 and in her 70th year as a Sister of St. Joseph Carondelet. Born Sept. 5, 1929 in Kingsford, Michigan and preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings and is survived by caring nieces and nephews. Private funeral Mass celebrated at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Tues., Nov. 10 at 10 AM. Live Streamed at www.ustream.tv/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or make an online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Living Center Chapel
Live Streamed at www.ustream.tv/channel/csjsl-general
Funeral services provided by:
Fey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.