Mercier, Sister Jeanne Rene, CSJ

Sat., Oct. 31, 2020 at McGovern Commons on the Nazareth Living Center Campus. She was 92 and in her 70th year as a Sister of St. Joseph Carondelet. Born Sept. 5, 1929 in Kingsford, Michigan and preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings and is survived by caring nieces and nephews. Private funeral Mass celebrated at Nazareth Living Center Chapel on Tues., Nov. 10 at 10 AM. Live Streamed at www.ustream.tv/channel/csjsl-general. Memorials may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111 or make an online gift to CSJSL.org. FEY SERVICE