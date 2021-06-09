Jeanne was the first training manager I was assigned to at Maritz and lived that ethic of 'work hard- play hard.' So many busness trips, so many wonderful clients she introduced me to, so many fascinating projects, and all combined with so much fun. From floating in the hotel pools at midnight talking and staring at the stars to adventures when customs officers thought we might be smuggling something in with all those boxes of training books- I always looked forward to the next project with Jeanne. But her special talent was making and keeping friends, and I was blessed that Jeanne kept me in her circuit as she and Raymond transitioned from corporate life to the best retirement I ever saw a couple enjoy. Raymond, I am so glad for the memories you have of your lovely wife and my heart is full of prayers for you and your family.

Kathy Willis June 13, 2021