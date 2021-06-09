We were so sad to hear about Jeanne. We always enjoyed spending time with both of you. She will be missed at our round robin bridge games.
Donna and Rich Cowan
Friend
July 1, 2021
Mike Napoli
June 29, 2021
To our Trivia captain You are in our hearts forever. ❤❤ Love, Janice & Joseph
Joseph Ventura
Friend
June 15, 2021
Sincere condolences to Raymond and Family
Anne Pond
June 14, 2021
Jeanne was the first training manager I was assigned to at Maritz and lived that ethic of 'work hard- play hard.' So many busness trips, so many wonderful clients she introduced me to, so many fascinating projects, and all combined with so much fun. From floating in the hotel pools at midnight talking and staring at the stars to adventures when customs officers thought we might be smuggling something in with all those boxes of training books- I always looked forward to the next project with Jeanne. But her special talent was making and keeping friends, and I was blessed that Jeanne kept me in her circuit as she and Raymond transitioned from corporate life to the best retirement I ever saw a couple enjoy. Raymond, I am so glad for the memories you have of your lovely wife and my heart is full of prayers for you and your family.
Kathy Willis
June 13, 2021
Jeanne’s smile was never ending as was her love and care for those around her. Thinking of her now, I can’t help but smile as I remember her beautiful face! She especially lit up when she spoke of her lovely family, and it is to you all that I offer my sincere condolences.
Brenda Walker
Friend
June 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron & Peggy Key
Friend
June 12, 2021
Dear Raymond and Family You have lost a precious person, wife, mother and grandmother, we have lost a precious friend. We like to think back to 2007 in Como, 2012 in Switzerland and the many encounters in SR since 2003. Jeanne has a firm place in our hearts and memories. Jeanne rest in peace. Christiane, Werner and family
Werner Althoff
Friend
June 12, 2021
Dave Lyons
Friend
June 11, 2021
It was our pleasure and honor to have know Jeanne while we lived in Spring Run. She was always upbeat with a positive attitude and willingness to serve our community. Jeanne was a gracious hostess who always welcomed friends to their home. I will miss my “bridge buddy”!
Roger & Barbara Rydstrom
Barbara Rydstrom
Friend
June 11, 2021
Jeanne and I were classmates at Kirkwood High School. We both went to the University of Missouri after high school graduation in 1962. In high school. Jeanne was very mature, very smart and a nice person to everyone. She was an example of a fine young woman on her way up. Our lives took different paths for the next sixty years. We would catch up at our high school reunions. I followed her on Facebook where I learned more about her family and her gang of friends. She lived a full and happy life. I am saddened by her passing. She was an extraordinarily exceptional woman.
Molly Kaderabek Peterson
Classmate
June 10, 2021
Longtime friend, mother and grandmother, golfer, fabulous cook/chef, and so many other wonderful attributes. We, with our husbands, had many great worldwide adventures. We are so saddened that Jeanne has left us. Our thoughts and prayers and warm hugs go out to Raymond, Mark, Kent and all the extended family. You will be missed, special lady. . .
Mary Stuckman and Dick Paulson
Friend
June 10, 2021
Condolences to the Rogers family for your loss. Jeanne was my bridge partner for the past few years. We had a great time together learning the intricacies of the game. She will be missed by many of us at Spring Run.
Cadey Pangas
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss Raymond. Don and I enjoyed meeting Jeanne and your kind hospitality. Don passed on June 22, 2018 after a year-plus bout with cancer. Sending you and your family fond memories and prayers and blessings . Her life will be fondly celebrated and at every gathering.
Jan Fosher
Friend
June 10, 2021
Jeanne had so many admirable traits. What I will remember the most about her is her brilliant smile, her ever-joyful personality, her true grit and her genuine concern for others. Most sincere and heartfelt condolences to Raymond, her family.
Lois Dister
Friend
June 10, 2021
Chris and I were so sad to hear of Jeanne's passing. We admired and loved Jeanne for so many reasons...such graciousness, such strength, such dedication to who and what she loved. I'm happy to say we shared many special moments and adventures with the Rogers. We will miss her terribly but will keep her in our hearts always.
Linda Becker
Friend
June 10, 2021
Jeanne wil be missed at Spring Run. Always ready to laugh and have fun. We had some great times at the bridge table. o Our prayers are with you, Raymond, and your family.
andy and pat ungar
Friend
June 10, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Jeanne's passing. We have very found memories of both Jeanne and Raymond hosting the "Missouri" party at their home in Spring Run. Jeanne was a great competitor in both bridge and golf, and a really wonderful all around person. She was generous and gracious in all aspects of her life, and never let her health control her activities. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Billy and Ron Collier
Billy & Collier
Friend
June 10, 2021
Raymond and family – We are so sorry to hear of Jeanne’s passing. She was a lovely lady with such grace and kindness. When we would have a chance meeting with Raymond and Jeanne, she spoke so lovingly of her family. We know she will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayer will be with you all as you mourn and celebrate her life.
Jim and Sheila Schnurbusch
Friend
June 10, 2021
I am saddened to learn about Jeanne’s passing. She was a strong leader who shared her many talents with friends and groups in Spring Run. I served with Jeanne on The Commons Club board. She contributed much during her four year term. I also enjoyed being in a bridge club with her and seeing her at our bocce courts. She will be missed. Jane Alter
Jane Alter
Friend
June 10, 2021
Mark, Raymond, Kent and all of the Rogers family.
We are so sorry to hear about Jeanne. She was always gracious and sweet to me. I have such fond memories of her. Please know that you are in our prayers.
Tom and Lisa Herbig
June 10, 2021
Raymond and family, so sorry for your loss. I hope the memories you have of her will bring a smile to your faces.
Christine and John Hamilton
Friend
June 10, 2021
I served with Jeanne on the Spring Run Women’s Golf Association and golfed with her on the league. She was thoughtful, friendly and fun. Members of the golf league and residents of Spring Run will miss her and her positive contributions to our community. My condolences to Jeanne’s family.
Gina Trousil
Friend
June 10, 2021
Raymond and family, we are so sorry to learn of Jeanne's passing. As you celebrate Jeanne's life, we wish you peace.
Gary & Judy McKindree
June 10, 2021
To Raymond and family: Please accept our deepest sympathy in your loss. I hadn't spent time with Jean but knowing Raymond's kind spirit, I am sure she was a wonderful partner. We know she will be missed by all the people she touched. Raymond, our thoughts will continue to be with you.
Fred and Barb Unes
Fred and Barbara Unes
Friend
June 10, 2021
Ray......“I’M SO SORRY. I CAN’T IMAGINE WHAT YOU’RE FEELING RIGHT NOW AND I HONESTLY DON’T HAVE THE WORDS. BUT I CARE ABOUT YOU, I’M PRAYING FOR YOU. Ken Gundersen
Ken Gundersen
Friend
June 10, 2021
Thank you for the great memories. Ralph Herzler, class of 1962
Ralph Herzler
Classmate
June 10, 2021
I Am a friend from school and so sorry to hear of her passing..she was beautiful inside and out..I am glad we were close in school
Beverly Leonard Pigue
Friend
June 9, 2021
Dear Raymond, Chris and I are so sorry for your loss. Although our friendship was somewhat new, we so appreciated you and Jeanne welcoming us in Spring Run. We have so many great memories; Florida Rep., dinners at fun restaurants and at our homes together, Trivia at Spring Run and a crazy pontoon trip in intercostal waters. It was always apparent the two of you were soulmates and best friends . It was a joy to have you and Jeanne in our lives. We hope happy memories will give you some peace in the days and months ahead. Love Chris and Peggy
Peggy Donahue
Friend
June 9, 2021
Remembering many good times together in high school. What a fun good person.
BARB Messick Tuley
Classmate
June 9, 2021
We were fortunate to meet Jeanne and Raymond in Bonita Springs. Their devotion to each other was special. Jeanne was active in our community and hosted luncheons at their lovely home. She was an avid card player, golfer but most important a wife a Mother and Grandmother. God bless.
Michael and Carol Kemealy
Neighbor
June 9, 2021
Dear Raymond, We are so sorry to hear of Jeanne’s passing. She was always a delight to be with as we played bridge several times. You both were delightful hosts when you hosted Willow Creek friends.Know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sincerely, Jim and Kathy Bartl
Jim and Kathy Bartl
Friend
June 9, 2021
I was sorry to hear about Jeanne. I'm sure we drove her crazy in high school hanging out at the Rogers' playing pool in the basement! Thinking about those days makes me laugh. Jeanne and Raymond did a fantastic job building a beautiful family together.
Bill Early
Friend
June 9, 2021
I always admired Jeanne's willingness to work, her aim for perfection, and her ability to look like it was done effortlessly. She always had that ray of hope. Just before leaving Florida for Missouri, when we were conversing, she said, " I'm not getting rid of my golf clubs yet". She was a good friend who will be missed.
Doris & Bill Tabel
Friend
June 9, 2021
Raymond, thank you for sharing issues with us during her final days. We loved the fun opportunities with you two on the golf course and across the dinner table. Our prayers to you and family in remembering a wonderful lady. Beverly and Roy
Roy McTarnaghan
June 9, 2021
I taught with Jeanne in Parkway many years ago. She was a gentle soul, a great colleague and friend. My sympathy to the family.
Mary Kay Wolfe
Friend
June 9, 2021
We will miss you Jeanne. Your kindness and friendship will always be remembered and appreciated. Love Boni
Mary Branstetter
Friend
June 9, 2021
Melissa and Ron Guz
Friend
June 9, 2021
Larry and I were so saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Jeanne. We were fortunate to develop our close friendship with Raymond and Jeanne in our Nooning Tree neighborhood in Chesterfield, Missouri and they were influential in our decision to move to Florida into our Spring Run community where our friendship continued to grow. We also have wonderful memories of our times spent together both in Maine and Colorado. We know how much she loved her family including the good times she had with her Grandchildren. We send our condolences to Raymond and her family.
Larry and Mary Jo Keith
Friend
June 9, 2021
Jeanne was a very special presence in the lives of everyone she met. I will miss her at the bridge table! Loved knowing her. May you be blessed with wonderful memories of all the fun times you shared together.
Gina Bussmann
Friend
June 8, 2021
We are sorry we will not be there to honor this wonderful woman, but we are there in spirit. We loved Jeanne very much. She will always be in our memories along with her wonderful husband Raymond. May God Bless her and her beautiful family.
Robert A Martinez
Family
June 8, 2021
Jeanne was a friend, mentor, coach and teacher. I’m grateful to have had her in my life. Her passing is a loss to many - Raymond, Mark and Kent - I send my sincere condolences.