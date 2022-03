Saxton, Jeanne Francis

(Dallas), 87 of St. Louis, MO passed away on February 23, 2021. Memorial Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints at 6603 Christopher Drive, St. Louis, MO 63129 on March 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association in memory of Jean Saxton. Visit stlouiscremation.com for a full obituary.