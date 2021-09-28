5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
30
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Jeannie was smart fun-loving and a joy to be around. She dedicated her life to her family and to the VA. She really loved her grandson. One of her favorite holidays was Saint Patty's Day and we had many fun lunch celebrations. Jeannie you will truly be missed.
Jane Clanton
Work
September 29, 2021
Rest peacefully my sweet friend. I will miss you but Heaven has gained the most beautifully sweet angel
Sharon Beirne nee Dillon
September 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your loss. Jeannie was a wonderful person--outgoing, caring, generous, to name a few. Her sense of humor always brightened our day. Thinking of you in these difficult times.
Maria Arink
Work
September 29, 2021
Always a smile. A bright cheerful greeting. Jeannie always was Happy and lifting others up. The Heavens will open wide for your dear soul. Until we meet again.
Peg Knotts
September 29, 2021
Sheri Warren
September 28, 2021
Jeannie always made me laugh and for that I will be forever grateful. She was one of a kind and I loved every minute of the little time we spent together. My heartfelt sympathies to her loved ones.
Sheri Warren
Work
September 28, 2021
I worked with Jeannie for quite a few years and became friends. She was so much fun to be around and very witty. We would have some interesting chats. She will be sorely missed, but I can just see her and Gloria having a grand reunion. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Bea Brinker
Friend
September 28, 2021
Jeannie was such an awesome lady. Funny, caring, patient and so helpful to me. My deepest sympathy to her loved ones. Keep singing that old Irish Blessing my friend.
Marsha Clayton
Work
September 28, 2021
Jeannie was sweet yet sassy. Always welcomed others with good conversation and laughter. May the Lord bless and comfort her family whom she loved dearly.
Deborah Dorsey
September 28, 2021
Life of the party, our Jeannie.
An old Irish blessing. May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. ~author unknown
Karin Martinez
Friend
September 28, 2021
Jeannie was one of the GOOD ones! It was pure pleasure to work with her and to be around her. Please accept my sympathy for your loss. Jeannie was special.
Donna Schoonover
Work
September 28, 2021
I loved Jeannie. She was so funny and nice to work with and I will miss her greatly. I know her and Gloria are tearing up heaven together right now. My condolences and prayers for her family.
Jeff Tilden
Work
September 28, 2021
Jeannie was a true gem and will be truly missed. My deepest condolences to the family.