Jeannette Beatrice Pearce, 90, (nee Chapman) passed December 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN. Born November 20, 1931 in St. Louis, MO to Edward Joseph and Jeannette (Whitehill) Chapman, she was an only child nicknamed Jenny Bee. A loving wife to Richard Gene Pearce for 68 years, Bee & Dick were married June 2, 1951. They met at Elmhurst College in Illinois and raised their family in Valparaiso, Indiana. Bee was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughter-in-law Carol (Everhart) Pearce. Surviving are four children: Diane M. Neuhaus, Waterloo, IA; Dawn L. (Jonathan) Gill, Indianapolis, IN; David C. Pearce, Mesa, AZ; Andrew S. Pearce, Valparaiso, IN; 8 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. Visit for full information: https://www.indianafuneralcare.com/obituaries/Jeannette-Beatrice-Pearce?obId=23499393