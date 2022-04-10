Reilley, Jeannie C.

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend has gone to the Lord and will be missed by many. Jeannie C. Reilley, 91 of St. Louis passed peacefully on March 26, 2022 after living a full life.

Jeannie loved all animals, had dogs, cats and birds throughout her life. She always had her hand out to help others and volunteered in many organizations. Jeannie is survived by her three children: Jeff Newsom, Indy Newsom-Nelson, and Libby Shotwell, and two grandchildren: Courtney Tiefenauer and Rachel Newsom. Memorial services will be Friday April 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – to 11:45 a.m. at Chesterfield Presbyterian Church, 15037 Clayton Rd. Chesterfield, MO. Family will welcome guests from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials to be made to the Humane Society.