Neenie, we loved having you in our lives. Our children, Bernie, Giulietta, and Thomas were so lucky to have your love, care, wit, and attention for so many years growing up. You will fondly be remembered!
Brunetti Family
Friend
June 19, 2021
I will miss her with each breath I take 4ever more.
Jeannine was a mother like no other.... AM
Theresa Henry
Family
June 17, 2021
You were the best grandma in the world. I´m so glad you were a big part of my life. Love you always
Kelsey Summers
Family
June 17, 2021
Sue, My deepest sympathy to you and Jeannine's children, etc. Not sure I will be at funeral Mass. Mary is checking to see if she can, other 2 cannot. But, want you to know I am trying. So hard to lose those we love, so stay strong. I know if Jane was here she would bring me.
Janet Meyer
Family
June 17, 2021
Love you forever and so happy that I had you in my life.