Jeannine Marie Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Michel Funeral Home
5930 Southwest Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Jones, Jeannine Marie

Jeannine (age 78) passed away on Friday June 11th, 2021. The Memorial Service will be Saturday June 19th, 2021 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, Maplewood.

For info see: Michelfh.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception
Maplewood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Michel Funeral Home
Neenie, we loved having you in our lives. Our children, Bernie, Giulietta, and Thomas were so lucky to have your love, care, wit, and attention for so many years growing up. You will fondly be remembered!
Brunetti Family
Friend
June 19, 2021
I will miss her with each breath I take 4ever more. Jeannine was a mother like no other.... AM
Theresa Henry
Family
June 17, 2021
You were the best grandma in the world. I´m so glad you were a big part of my life. Love you always
Kelsey Summers
Family
June 17, 2021
Sue, My deepest sympathy to you and Jeannine's children, etc. Not sure I will be at funeral Mass. Mary is checking to see if she can, other 2 cannot. But, want you to know I am trying. So hard to lose those we love, so stay strong. I know if Jane was here she would bring me.
Janet Meyer
Family
June 17, 2021
Love you forever and so happy that I had you in my life.
Nathan Henry
Family
June 16, 2021
