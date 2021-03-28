Kerlick, Jeannine I.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 26, 2021. Beloved wife for 68 years of Christian Kerlick; loving mother of Mary (the late Ralph) Vatterott, Kevin (Susan) Kerlick, Patrice (the late Kevin) Regan, Amy (William) Koman and the late Daniel (M. Kathleen) and Mark (Connie) Kerlick; proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 15.

Jeannine was an active parishioner at St. Catherine Laboure and St. Vincent de Paul parishes. A proud alumnus of both St. Anthony of Padua and Resurrection of Our Lord Schools where she made lifelong friendships. Jeannine was happiest when she was spending time with her dear husband and family.

Services: Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorials to Pedal the Cause, 9288 Dielman Industrial Dr., 63132, appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.