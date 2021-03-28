Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeannine I. Kerlick
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kerlick, Jeannine I.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 26, 2021. Beloved wife for 68 years of Christian Kerlick; loving mother of Mary (the late Ralph) Vatterott, Kevin (Susan) Kerlick, Patrice (the late Kevin) Regan, Amy (William) Koman and the late Daniel (M. Kathleen) and Mark (Connie) Kerlick; proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 15.

Jeannine was an active parishioner at St. Catherine Laboure and St. Vincent de Paul parishes. A proud alumnus of both St. Anthony of Padua and Resurrection of Our Lord Schools where she made lifelong friendships. Jeannine was happiest when she was spending time with her dear husband and family.

Services: Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorials to Pedal the Cause, 9288 Dielman Industrial Dr., 63132, appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss
ALI HOMER
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mrs. Kerlick was a wonderful lady and one of my favorite grade school moms.
Mark Furrer
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results