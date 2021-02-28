Menu
Jeff Atkinson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Atkinson, Jeff

at rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 79. Son of the late George E. Atkinson and Jean Holler; beloved husband of fifty-seven years to Renee (nee Mallek); father of Erin Jones and Scott (Jennifer Stribling) Atkinson; grandfather of Megan (fiance' Cory King) Jones and Olivia Atkinson; dear cousin and friend to many.

Please remember Jeff with a smile.

Services: No services will be held in honor of Jeff's wishes. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a children's charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
Renee - Deepest sympathy on Jeff's passing. I remember more than one interesting conversations, especially regarding Studebaker Avanti's (don't ask). Wish you and your kids the best during this difficult time.
Paul Enger
Family
April 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jeff’s passing! I will always remember Jeff with Greta fondness! He was a smart, interesting guy who was also my first boss and mentor. I wonder if I ever adequately thanked him for taking a chance on hiring me as a new college grad. Renee, Erin and Scott he spoke of you often and with such love. May your meteorites bring you great comfort. I am going to share these words and hope they bring a smile to your face: woofies hot dogs, tales of M & M Mars, Chicago, Purdue, and McDonalds. So sorry for your loss and sending hugs.
Nancy Schwartz
Coworker
March 9, 2021
Sad news. Jeff was an amazing man, a force for good and a true professional. He has graduated from this life.
God bless each of you. I am proud to be an MSI alumni.
Bruce
( retired MSI Ops Regional Manager relayed via email)
Bruce Kneeland
Coworker
March 3, 2021

> So Sorry to Hear of Jeff's Passing. Prayers for Family & Friends asking for an Overwhelming Touch of Peace and Comfort to be with All...... Our Loss is Heaven's Gain... Mende
( retired MSI Director of Training - relayed via email )
Don Mendenall
Coworker
March 3, 2021

So saddened to learn of Jeff’s passing. He was a good talented guy who contributed greatly to the success of MSI. Rest In Peace my friend.
Stay safe,
Gerry Rhydderch. (retired MSI Vice-President residing in California via hof email)
Jerry and Margaret Rhydderch
Coworker
March 3, 2021
Although I have not seen Jeff in a number of years, I have fond memories of times spent together. His marketing talents, incredible drive and energy contributed significantly to the development and success of Medicine Shoppe. I extend my deepest sympathy to Renee and family.
Jerry Sheldon
( retired MSI President living in California - Jerry's email relayed by hof to Schrader book )

Jerry Sheldon
Coworker
March 2, 2021
May Jeff Rest In Peace with the Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Renee, as well as your entire family.It was a pleasure and wonderful experience to have worked with Jeff. He was instrumental in the successful development of Medicine Shoppe. His marketing expertise and understanding of professional advertising was indeed world class. Many, many memories - all good. Blessings to you and your family.
Pat and Ron Hofmeister
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Condolences to the Atkinson family. Jeff was a special friend to me at MSI. We shared the love of diecast cars and he always had good advice for me. I will always cherish our friendship. He was one of the best co-workers I ever had and a true friend. RIP Jeff.
Warren Kilz
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Renee, I am so sorry for your loss. Jeff and I were students together at Taft High school in Chicago. We took at least one English class together and 2 1/2 years of Latin. He was a good man and I enjoyed seeing him and meeting you at a class reunion.
Karen Sterbenz
Classmate
March 1, 2021
Renee, Erin + Scott....we were so sorry to hear of Jeff’s passing. He was a wonderful colleague, friend + unique man. We have lovely memories when you all were with Medicine Shoppe. Jeff was a very smart man + contributed greatly to our company’s success. Our thoughts + prayers are with you all at this time.
L Mike + Donna Rice
Coworker
February 28, 2021
Reneé, Erin and Scott - Please accept our condolences for your loss. We will always remember your visits to Long Point in the 60s. Take care - Mike and Judy
Mike and Judy Livingston
Family
February 27, 2021
