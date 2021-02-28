Atkinson, Jeff

at rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 79. Son of the late George E. Atkinson and Jean Holler; beloved husband of fifty-seven years to Renee (nee Mallek); father of Erin Jones and Scott (Jennifer Stribling) Atkinson; grandfather of Megan (fiance' Cory King) Jones and Olivia Atkinson; dear cousin and friend to many.

Please remember Jeff with a smile.

Services: No services will be held in honor of Jeff's wishes. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a children's charity of your choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.