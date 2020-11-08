Watson, Jeffrey A.

on Saturday, October 31,

2020. Beloved husband of Leslie Wilson; dear son of David (Mary) Watson and Donna (Gary Elder) Watson; loving brother of Devin Watson, Kathryn Watson (Ryan Pursifull) and Thomas (Jackie) Watson; dear grandson of the late Richard and Billie Jean Watson; our dear brother-in-law, uncle,

nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, November 12 at 1 p.m. Interment private. Contributions to the Backstoppers https://backstoppers.org/donate/ are greatly appreciated by the family. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 p.m. "There is no greater love than this, that a person would lay down his life for the sake of his friends".