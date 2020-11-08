Menu
Jeffrey A. Watson

Watson, Jeffrey A.

on Saturday, October 31,

2020. Beloved husband of Leslie Wilson; dear son of David (Mary) Watson and Donna (Gary Elder) Watson; loving brother of Devin Watson, Kathryn Watson (Ryan Pursifull) and Thomas (Jackie) Watson; dear grandson of the late Richard and Billie Jean Watson; our dear brother-in-law, uncle,

nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, November 12 at 1 p.m. Interment private. Contributions to the Backstoppers https://backstoppers.org/donate/ are greatly appreciated by the family. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 p.m. "There is no greater love than this, that a person would lay down his life for the sake of his friends".




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
12
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
God in your Mercy, hear our Prayers and give Comfort to the Family, May they Always Cherish the Memories, Amen
Kay LeClaire
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Jeff. He was special. My deepest condolences and prayers
Cindy Finazzo
November 9, 2020
Leslie, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time- surround yourself with friends and family as you journey through the days ahead.
Rhonda Stuckwish
November 9, 2020
Loved them as a couple...I am here for you, Leslie!
Linda Degenhardt
November 8, 2020