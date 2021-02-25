From the regular events at school to our longer honor choir trips, I didn´t have to spend years with Jeff to feel like I knew him. He was just that kind of guy who made everyone feel like they´d known him forever. He´d never met a stranger as we are all children of God; he treated everyone like his brothers and sisters. He was fun, kind to everyone, so caring of others, strong in his faith, hysterically funny, and a man of his word. I don´t recall ever seeing him without a smile on his face, so that´s how we´ll always remember him. He was half of an absolutely beautiful marriage and helped you raise three kind, good, genuine, amazing kids who will surely be just as loved by others as they follow in the footsteps of their parents with you, Kathleen, continuing by their side on earth, Jeff as their forever guardian angel, and our Savior guiding them from Heaven. I truly believe your family´s deep-rooted faith in God and your many wonderful, close friendships will aid you in walking this difficult path when you don´t think you have the strength to walk alone. Give your burdens to God; He can handle them. I take comfort in knowing that Jeff is resting in Eternal Peace with our Creator in Heaven, while my heart still weeps for all who loved Jeff and are left behind to grieve his passing. As we each complete our earthly tasks, we´ll be reunited with our loved ones and it will be glorious! Until then, we will make the best of our lives on earth, go forth and spread the Good News, do our good deeds in memory of those we´ve loved and lost, and lead by example as we praise God for allowing our lives to intersect with such wonderful people along the way. Kathleen & kids-you are so much stronger than you think. The mountain ahead of you may seem huge and impossible to climb at times, but even the smallest baby steps will take you forward. Make sure you all take the time you need to process this grief but also continue cherishing the time you have left with those you love and making the best of each day...we never know when it´ll be our turn to go Home. Because of the kindness and genuineness your family has always displayed, you have naturally draw people close and have developed a huge network of people who are praying for you, crying with you, wanting to show their support for you, and are ready to help with anything they can. Life will never be the same, but our lives are always filled with change (some are just much bigger than others) and we learn to adapt. We don´t move "past" the changes; we move "through" them. I hope you and your family are able to find some wonderful ways to move through this *together*. May this be something that further strengthens your family, your friendships, and your faith. You deserve true happiness. I hope your tears over the loss of your husband and dad soon turn to more happy tears than sad tears as you share more and more stories about him. If there is any definition of a good and well-served life to be lived on earth, he most certainly lived it with his family. Keep the traditions going, Freese family. We send you hugs, so much love, and the deepest sympathy on the loss of such a great guy. Hold your memories tight and let God´s loving arms hold you close and bring you comfort. May He continue to bless you and keep you. Still praying fervently for the healing of your hearts. Keep making him proud, kids...he was most definitely very proud of all three of you and always will be.

The Lewis Family February 28, 2021