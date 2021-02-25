Menu
Jeffrey Jason Freese
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021

Freese, Jeffrey Jason

Jeffrey Jason Freese, of Chesterfield, passed away suddenly in a skiing accident on Feb 20, 2021. Jeff was born in Kansas City, Nov 12, 1973 to Linda Mary (Heck) Freese and Brian David Freese. Jeff will always be remembered by his love for serving others and loving as Christ. He graduated from KU, worked as project director at Tarlton Corp. He was a member of First Free Church. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Marie (Harrison) Freese of Arlington Hghts, Ill; his children, Katelynn, Ashley and Thomas; his parents, Brian and Linda; his grandfather, Leonard Heck; his brother, Andrew (Pam); his nieces Andrea and Luci. Donations can be made to: New City Fellowship Workday, Crisis Aid, and First Free Church. Phil. 3:8

Services: Saturday, Feb 27 at 1 pm at First Free Church in Ballwin.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Service
1:00p.m.
First Free Church
Ballwin, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss. I did many projects with Jeff. He always had a smile on his face and was such a soft spoken, kind person. He will be missed.
Keith Coffey
April 22, 2021
Condolences to the family from the KU ARCE program. Jeff was one of my earliest students, and I remember his mild-manner well. He will be missed at our CEAE Dept. advisory board meetings, etc. -"Doc Rock," also a KU ARCE alum
Brian Rock
March 3, 2021
From the regular events at school to our longer honor choir trips, I didn´t have to spend years with Jeff to feel like I knew him. He was just that kind of guy who made everyone feel like they´d known him forever. He´d never met a stranger as we are all children of God; he treated everyone like his brothers and sisters. He was fun, kind to everyone, so caring of others, strong in his faith, hysterically funny, and a man of his word. I don´t recall ever seeing him without a smile on his face, so that´s how we´ll always remember him. He was half of an absolutely beautiful marriage and helped you raise three kind, good, genuine, amazing kids who will surely be just as loved by others as they follow in the footsteps of their parents with you, Kathleen, continuing by their side on earth, Jeff as their forever guardian angel, and our Savior guiding them from Heaven. I truly believe your family´s deep-rooted faith in God and your many wonderful, close friendships will aid you in walking this difficult path when you don´t think you have the strength to walk alone. Give your burdens to God; He can handle them. I take comfort in knowing that Jeff is resting in Eternal Peace with our Creator in Heaven, while my heart still weeps for all who loved Jeff and are left behind to grieve his passing. As we each complete our earthly tasks, we´ll be reunited with our loved ones and it will be glorious! Until then, we will make the best of our lives on earth, go forth and spread the Good News, do our good deeds in memory of those we´ve loved and lost, and lead by example as we praise God for allowing our lives to intersect with such wonderful people along the way. Kathleen & kids-you are so much stronger than you think. The mountain ahead of you may seem huge and impossible to climb at times, but even the smallest baby steps will take you forward. Make sure you all take the time you need to process this grief but also continue cherishing the time you have left with those you love and making the best of each day...we never know when it´ll be our turn to go Home. Because of the kindness and genuineness your family has always displayed, you have naturally draw people close and have developed a huge network of people who are praying for you, crying with you, wanting to show their support for you, and are ready to help with anything they can. Life will never be the same, but our lives are always filled with change (some are just much bigger than others) and we learn to adapt. We don´t move "past" the changes; we move "through" them. I hope you and your family are able to find some wonderful ways to move through this *together*. May this be something that further strengthens your family, your friendships, and your faith. You deserve true happiness. I hope your tears over the loss of your husband and dad soon turn to more happy tears than sad tears as you share more and more stories about him. If there is any definition of a good and well-served life to be lived on earth, he most certainly lived it with his family. Keep the traditions going, Freese family. We send you hugs, so much love, and the deepest sympathy on the loss of such a great guy. Hold your memories tight and let God´s loving arms hold you close and bring you comfort. May He continue to bless you and keep you. Still praying fervently for the healing of your hearts. Keep making him proud, kids...he was most definitely very proud of all three of you and always will be.
The Lewis Family
February 28, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We will miss you Jeff.
Nikki Ramirez
February 27, 2021
May God wrap his loving arm around you in your sadness. While we did not really know Jason, our whole family´s hearts hurt for you. Soo sorry for loss, so happy he knew Christ and was a warrior for the Lord. Comfort hugs to all!
Annemarie
February 27, 2021
Jeff loved Jesus well and loved others well. He will be missed terrible here on earth. He loved the outdoors and we won´t go camping without thinking of Jeff. His your ways are not our ways and we give this to you.
The Skaggs Family
February 27, 2021
We will miss you my friend Jeff. We know you´re with Jesus, but you made us laugh so much while you were here
Don Erehart
February 26, 2021
My heart is absolutely broken for you and your family, you all have the best guardian angel now for the rest of your lives You all are in my constant thoughts and prayers, if there´s ever anything you need please let me know.
Laura Templeton
February 26, 2021
I am deeply sadden that this world has lost such a wonderful person. Truly one of the best I've ever known. You couldn't be in a bad mood around Jeff because he had such a happy spirit in him and lifted everyone else up. He was a true man of God and loved his family with his whole heart. My prayers will be for Christ to give them strength to get through this incredibly difficult time and every day ahead.
Dana Barger
February 26, 2021
A friend who could make me laugh anytime and showed the depth of his character by sacrificial serving others in multiple ways with his time, his skills, and his heart. A man to emulate.
Robert Stark
February 26, 2021
You can´t even think of Jeff without laughing. Truly a man who lived in the moment and took joy, laughter, and community seriously. He was also a professional photo-bomber! We were all the better for it. 16 years of raising kids and doing ministry together flew by in a blink. Will miss you terribly my friend.
Doug Pogue
February 25, 2021
Our Deepest Condolences to the family.
John and Sharon Staton
February 25, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. This is such a tragic loss. May God's love bring comfort and healing to you all.
Gloria Close
February 25, 2021
Oh Kath, I am so so sorry for your loss...I don't know a sweeter couple than you two and what a man Jeff was...amazing father and husband! I wish I could be there to hug you and your family...Will be thinking and praying for you
Jen Lassandro
February 25, 2021
I was a stranger and you invited me into your home. Jeff was the gospel with skin on it! Bringing peace and joy to those along the way. Miss you friend
Steven Eck
February 25, 2021
Jeff Freese will forever be one of the kindest, humblest, funniest, godliest people we´ve ever known. A true gentle-man, bringing the love of Jesus everywhere he went.
Mary Suzanne Crockett
February 25, 2021
