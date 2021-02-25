Freese, Jeffrey Jason
Jeffrey Jason Freese, of Chesterfield, passed away suddenly in a skiing accident on Feb 20, 2021. Jeff was born in Kansas City, Nov 12, 1973 to Linda Mary (Heck) Freese and Brian David Freese. Jeff will always be remembered by his love for serving others and loving as Christ. He graduated from KU, worked as project director at Tarlton Corp. He was a member of First Free Church. Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Marie (Harrison) Freese of Arlington Hghts, Ill; his children, Katelynn, Ashley and Thomas; his parents, Brian and Linda; his grandfather, Leonard Heck; his brother, Andrew (Pam); his nieces Andrea and Luci. Donations can be made to: New City Fellowship Workday, Crisis Aid, and First Free Church. Phil. 3:8
Services: Saturday, Feb 27 at 1 pm at First Free Church in Ballwin.