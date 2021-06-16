I have a few memories of Jeffactually manybut one thing that I’ll bet most people didn’t know about him was that he actually had 4 hands. He could grab anything with his feet. I learned that in a wrestling match with him in our dorm at Truman.

Jeff was so quick to smile that I can’t remember a time when we’d meet up and by the time I saw himhe was already approaching me with that trouble making smileas if his whole body was just loaded with funny stories ready to be shared.

I was fortunate to spend some time with him in the last monthand he couldn’t stop talking about how proud he was of both of his girls. They’re lucky to have had a Dad that loved them so much.

Jeff was an incredibly good personand full of love and light. He’ll be missed greatly. He made this world a much better place for so many.



Aidan McAuley Friend June 16, 2021