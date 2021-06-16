I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Jeff from Truman. He was such nice person to be around and always ready to help. I can´t picture him without a smile on his face. Rest In Peace Jeff!
michael mbah
January 27, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss and my deepest sympathies are with you. I knew Jeff at Truman and have great memories of laughing with him. He could be counted on as a friend - to help anyone in need.
Lezlie Bacott
Friend
June 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jeff was a smart, good-hearted man. It has been years since we crossed paths, but I will always remember him for his wit and sense of humor. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Craig Klotz
Friend
June 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Some of my favorite childhood memories involve Jeff: building forts or exploring the farmer’s field beyond the woods behind our houses and sword fighting with broomsticks. You have my deepest sympathies.
Alison Bischoff
Neighbor
June 18, 2021
Donna, I was shocked to hear of Jeff’s passing. Your family was incredible to me in my three years at St. Paul’s, 1986-1989. Both Jeff and Matt were fun boys to have in the classroom. Jeff loved the opportunity to put his bonus points in the stock market to increase in number. He had classmates seeking his advice when they saw his success in that fun experience. May God’s peace surround you as you once again lean on Him in a difficult time. Randy Rogers
Randy Rogers
Teacher
June 18, 2021
Jeff joined Merrill Lynch as an intern and later became one of our institutional salesman. He was a driven man and a quick study and served clients well. There were a host of us on the equity and fixed income desk and Jeff was a great teammate. He had a great sense of humor and worked hard; a consummate professional. And Jeff, I know you liked the equity side better! Watch over us and we will pray to you for your help and guidance. God bless...
Bill Newbold
June 18, 2021
To all the family, you have my deepest sympathy. Jeff worked with our group at Merrill Lynch and specifically with me training, learning, and assisting. He was a great addition to our sales desk with his skills and humor. Although I have not seen Jeff for a few years I know those that were close will miss him. Rest well In eternity Jeff
Georgine ODonnell
Coworker
June 18, 2021
Jeffy Pooh Pah, as I called him, was such a sweet and fun nephew to be around. He was so loved by everyone. When my son was little Jeff was his babysitter. What a bond that caused between us and him. He became like a son to me. Jeff will be missed greatly as he was such a great part of our lives. Our peace comes only from the truth that he is with his Savior, his brother and his Dad. And so many more who have preceded him. Jeff some day this family will once again be together and we will all rejoice in the Love we have in Christ. .
Margie Thomas-Betts
Family
June 17, 2021
I remember sharing many laughs with Jeff at Truman and at the same having more serious, personal discussions together as well. Just a solid, well rounded guy, fun to be around. As the years went by I lost touch with many of my college friends, as we all do I guess, but I would see Jeff in Clayton while I was working in the restaurant industry. It didn't matter if he was out for a quick lunch by himself or at a long dinner with business associates, he always stopped and said hello to me. I appreciated that. It's the small things.
Ben Swofford
Friend
June 17, 2021
I have a few memories of Jeffactually manybut one thing that I’ll bet most people didn’t know about him was that he actually had 4 hands. He could grab anything with his feet. I learned that in a wrestling match with him in our dorm at Truman. Jeff was so quick to smile that I can’t remember a time when we’d meet up and by the time I saw himhe was already approaching me with that trouble making smileas if his whole body was just loaded with funny stories ready to be shared. I was fortunate to spend some time with him in the last monthand he couldn’t stop talking about how proud he was of both of his girls. They’re lucky to have had a Dad that loved them so much. Jeff was an incredibly good personand full of love and light. He’ll be missed greatly. He made this world a much better place for so many.
Aidan McAuley
Friend
June 16, 2021
Was a good guy who always made me laugh. My condolences to the family.