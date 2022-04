Schulte, Jeffrey A.

53, passed Friday, September 17, 2021 following a brief illness. He leaves behind a wife of 24 years Terry Schulte (Lingle), 3 daughters Amber, Ashley and Alyssa. He is the son of Jerome and Carolyn Schulte and a brother to Jay, Jim, and John and uncle to 3 nephews. He was a member of First Baptist Church of O'Fallon and a friend to all. Services: First Baptist Church of O'Fallon, O'Fallon, MO, September 30, 2021 at 4:30pm.