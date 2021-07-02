In Loving Memory of

Jennifer Wray Cole, M.D.

September 20, 1958 - July 2, 2011

How can 10 years have passed since you were with us in person? Thankfully, we still have you in spirit. We celebrate your memory every day! Loving wife, Mom, colleague, friend, neighbor, training partner, Ironwoman: you inspired all of us to be better. We've had 10 years to reflect on what your short but fulfilling life meant to all of us. Ten years of graduations, weddings, grandchildren, birthdays and milestones. Ten years of appreciating how great a gift you were to all who knew you. Mom, today we celebrate and remember you: your kind, sparkling green eyes, your infectious, positive energy ("C'mon, it'll be fun!"), and your effortless, sincere, radiating love. You are missed but never forgotten.

Love always, Clark, Shannon, Rusty, Frances, Perry and Families