Jennifer Wray Cole M.D.

In Loving Memory of

Jennifer Wray Cole, M.D.

September 20, 1958 - July 2, 2011

How can 10 years have passed since you were with us in person? Thankfully, we still have you in spirit. We celebrate your memory every day! Loving wife, Mom, colleague, friend, neighbor, training partner, Ironwoman: you inspired all of us to be better. We've had 10 years to reflect on what your short but fulfilling life meant to all of us. Ten years of graduations, weddings, grandchildren, birthdays and milestones. Ten years of appreciating how great a gift you were to all who knew you. Mom, today we celebrate and remember you: your kind, sparkling green eyes, your infectious, positive energy ("C'mon, it'll be fun!"), and your effortless, sincere, radiating love. You are missed but never forgotten.

Love always, Clark, Shannon, Rusty, Frances, Perry and Families


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved working with your Mom at SLCH. I also miss our annual Great River Road run! Only she thought the event was "fun" but her laughter was motivational and the interactions between her and your Dad were entertaining for 10 miles. So loved and so missed!!
Jeanne Cullen
July 3, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to your wonderful mother & wife. Our thoughts are with you today. Jennifer was a special friend.
Marguerite & Rick
Friend
July 2, 2021
