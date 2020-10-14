Marr, Jennifer "Jen"

(nee Gau) age 46, suddenly entered into Eternal Life on October 9, 2020. Jen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She is survived by her three children, who were her entire world, James (age 15), Andrew (age 13) and Samantha (age 10). She embraced every moment she had with them and devoted her life to caring for them, including countless trips to practices, games and competitions. Jen's love and affection for James, Andrew and Samantha is immeasurable, unconditional and eternal, as is her devotion to God. She loved deeply. She was always willing to help whenever a need arose. Jen's servant heart, which she inherited from her mother, led her to volunteer often, primarily at Queen of All Saints Parish, where she led school fundraisers and worked with the activities association. Jen was a proud graduate of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Cor Jesu Academy and Rockhurst University. She worked at Bethesda Southgate as an occupational therapist where her vivacious personality will be greatly missed. She had an irrepressible smile and a booming laugh that could be heard from across the room. She shared her love of the St. Louis Cardinals with her children and made friends wherever she went.

Dear daughter of Bob and the late Kathy Gau; dear sister of Jeannine (Bob) Sinak, Colleen (Tim) Tierney, Rich (Julie) Gau, Maureen (Tim) Heidenry, Suzanne (Rob) Moore, Jeff Gau, Tom (Elisabeth) Gau, Carolyn (Todd) Guidry and Mike (Nicole) Gau; beloved aunt, godmother, niece, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation on Thursday, October 15th from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral Mass at Queen of All Saints Church and burial on Friday, October 16th are private, but the 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass can be viewed by live stream at www.qasstl.org. All are welcome to attend the celebration of Jen's life, which will take place outdoors at Queen of All Saints on Friday, October 16th from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

An account for James, Andrew and Samantha has been established and contributions can be made payable to: Suzanne Moore FBO Marr Children, and mailed to Enterprise Bank, Attn: Lisa Calmes, 1281 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132.