Altadonna, Jerome "Jim"

Jim Altadonna passed peacefully September 25, 2021. Born in St. Louis April 2, 1917 to Francesca (nee Anselmo) and Gaspare Altadonna, Jim was educated at St. Vincent De Paul elementary school and South Side Catholic High. In 1934 at age 17, Jim and his older brother Anthony assumed the responsibility of running their father Gaspare's company, Superior Forwarding Co. Inc., after his death. This motor freight line was the first carrier between St. Louis and Little Rock, AR and other routes; the two men were honored in 1980 as founders of the trucking industry by the American Truck Historical Society.

Jim's faith and devotion to God was exemplary. A true patriarch, family was everything to Jim. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucille Vedacak, and his son Robert. His survivors include Joan Pinson (Firman), Larry Altadonna (Rose), Maria Cooseman (Gene) and Tina Dubuque (Charles, and 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Saturday, October 2 at 9 AM, followed by Mass at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the White House Retreat or St. Gabriel the Archangel church in lieu of flowers.