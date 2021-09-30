Menu
Jerome "Jim" Altadonna
1917 - 2021
BORN
1917
DIED
2021

Altadonna, Jerome "Jim"

Jim Altadonna passed peacefully September 25, 2021. Born in St. Louis April 2, 1917 to Francesca (nee Anselmo) and Gaspare Altadonna, Jim was educated at St. Vincent De Paul elementary school and South Side Catholic High. In 1934 at age 17, Jim and his older brother Anthony assumed the responsibility of running their father Gaspare's company, Superior Forwarding Co. Inc., after his death. This motor freight line was the first carrier between St. Louis and Little Rock, AR and other routes; the two men were honored in 1980 as founders of the trucking industry by the American Truck Historical Society.

Jim's faith and devotion to God was exemplary. A true patriarch, family was everything to Jim. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucille Vedacak, and his son Robert. His survivors include Joan Pinson (Firman), Larry Altadonna (Rose), Maria Cooseman (Gene) and Tina Dubuque (Charles, and 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Saturday, October 2 at 9 AM, followed by Mass at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the White House Retreat or St. Gabriel the Archangel church in lieu of flowers.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel
MO
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim was a wonderful friend to our father Ivo Mannarelli during his stay at Bethesda Orchard. I enjoyed many dinners with him and my dad and other gentlemen at Orchard. He was a wonderful person who led an amazing life. I loved hearing his stories and listening to him sing. I´m so grateful to have known him.
Agnes Mannarelli
Friend
October 23, 2021
