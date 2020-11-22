Menu
Jerome F. Brasch

Brasch, Jerome F.

passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 95.

Jerome lived a long and fruitful life filled with family, music and philanthropy.

Jerome was proud of the business that he created, but he also gave generously of his time to his congregation (United Hebrew), his alma mater (Washington University) and his country (US Navy 1944-1946).

Anyone who visited his home was treated to a delightful concert of his theater organ and sing-alongs to Broadway musical tunes. And anyone who knew him, understood his generosity, kindness and love of life and family.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Services: A private service was held at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery on November 20. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
Rosalie, I am sorry to hear of your loss. He will be missed by a great number of people who knew and worked wth him through the years. I hope you are well.
William Tucker
November 22, 2020