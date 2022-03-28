Kraus, Jerome 'Jerry'

passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, at the age of 82.

Devoted husband of 60 years to Linda (Rimmel) Kraus. Dear father of Ken (Anita) Kraus. Loving grandfather of Danny (Mara) and Ben Kraus. Beloved brother of Alan (the late Beverly) Kraus, Michael (Kathy) Kraus, and Eunice (the late Jack) Levy. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Cele (Silverman) Kraus. Dear son-in-law of the late Milton and Esther (Hitt) Rimmel. Dear brother-in-law of the late Gerald (the late Jeanne) Rimmel. Dear Uncle, cousin, confidant, and friend of many.

Jerry grew up in University City, attended University City High School and Washington University earning his bachelor's and Doctor of Jurisprudence. He served in the US army retiring in 1965 with the rank of captain. Jerry deeply enjoyed his practice of law and cared about every individual he represented. He felt blessed to have had so many wonderful clients and partners during a more than 50-year practice of law.

He was very committed to the community and always sought ways to make a positive impact on the lives of others. He served as chairman of the Parkway school board, Chairman of the Missouri Cancer Commission, was a Lifetime Board member of the ADL among many other positions of community leadership. Jerry was proud of his many career and community accomplishments, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his family and friends. He took great joy in the accomplishments of his son, grandchildren, brothers, sister and all his friends and relatives. He was always available to listen, advise, help, and support however and whenever needed.

Above all, Jerry will always be remembered for his positive attitude, warmth, inspiring spirit, loyalty, perseverance; and most of all, his amazing smile, laugh and the twinkle in his eye.

Services: Funeral Service Tuesday March 29, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Dr, with interment to follow at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. Masks required for in person attendance. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center, BJC Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

