Strange, Jerome L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Nancy Strange (nee Marfisi) for 56 wonderful years. Son of the late Harry and Virginia Strange (nee Herzog), Father of Jerome L. Strange II, Lisa Burke (Tim), Stacey Hennessy (Kevin). Grandfather of Brittany, T.J., and Julia Burke and Brendan and Gabrielle Hennessy. Dearest brother to Jim Strange (Jane), Judy Brda (Al), Jack Strange (Sue), JoAnne Cool (Bill Phillips) and Joey Strange, dear friend and golfing buddy to many.

Jerry grew up in Pine Lawn where he attended St. Paul the Apostle grade school then became a 1960 graduate of CBC High School and a 1964 graduate of St. Louis University. Jerry had a love for all sports and had a strong desire to compete. His passion for golf started as a caddy at Norwood Hills and Glen Echo Country Clubs. In 1995, Jerry and Nancy bought a home in Whitmoor where he was known to play upwards of 264 rounds of golf in a year, while sinking 5 hole-in-ones in his lifetime. He was a proud member of the WCC ORF's.

Services: Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, November 27, 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd, Cottleville 63304.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org or to CBC High School at cbchs.org. Arrangements by Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services, www.alternativefuneralcremation.com