The first time I met Jerome was when Ken and I were just dating. We joined the family for a picnic at Tower Grove Park. Jerome had slept there to save a table for the family since he worked a late shift and got off work early in the morning. I was impressed at his fatherly devotion to his family. That day I met Lorraine and the kids, Chris, Rose, Kathy, Bobby and Kevin, and baby, Sharon. Mel and Dora and their little guys, David and Suzie. And Dora´s mom, Mrs. Athanas. I think it was my first time to meet Grandma and Grandpa too. Jerome and Lorraine were all about FAMILY! He was a good example of caring for and supporting those he loved. God bless him for a life well lived and may the angels swiftly take his soul to heaven to join those who have gone before him. In faith, we believe that now he has reached eternity, a goal that we all hope to achieve - where sadness turns to joy. The pain of our loss will soon be replaced with happy memories of times we had together and for all those 89 years he lived.

Mary Mebruer February 26, 2021