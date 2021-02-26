Mebruer, Jerome A. "Jerry"
on Wed., Feb. 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Mebruer (nee Stockmann); dear father of Christopher (Deborah) Mebruer, Rose (Patrick) Duncan, Kathleen (Joseph) Benson, Robert Mebruer, Kevin Mebruer, Victoria (Roberto) Bommarito, Cheryl (Craig) Sanders and the late Sharon Lynn Mebruer; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Mon., Mar. 1, 8:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 9:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery private to family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers or Wounded Warriors appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.