Jerome A. "Jerry" Mebruer
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mebruer, Jerome A. "Jerry"

on Wed., Feb. 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Mebruer (nee Stockmann); dear father of Christopher (Deborah) Mebruer, Rose (Patrick) Duncan, Kathleen (Joseph) Benson, Robert Mebruer, Kevin Mebruer, Victoria (Roberto) Bommarito, Cheryl (Craig) Sanders and the late Sharon Lynn Mebruer; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Mon., Mar. 1, 8:15 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 9:00 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery private to family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Backstoppers or Wounded Warriors appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Mar
1
Funeral
8:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
1
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
On behalf of the students from St. Mary´s High School, those who were Jerome´s classmates (Class of 1950), those who were there when he was there (September 1946 - June 1950) and all the students who came afterwards, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Jerome´s family and want you to know that we too share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Also know that Jerome´s time here at St. Mary´s will not be forgotten and whenever Dragons gather and talk turns to the days of auld lang syne, Jerome will most certainly be included. Danny Slay Class of 1967 Board Member St. Mary´s Alumni Association
St. Mary's High School
March 13, 2021
To your Family, Jerry was a dear friend at Orchid Terrace. I just talked to him the day we got our Covid shot. So sorry to hear of his passing. I will miss him
Mildred Ribbins
March 2, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with Kathy and your entire family. It was a true pleasure getting to know your dad while visiting my dad. Your dad was always so proud of his family. Sincerely Patti Simaku Romeo
Patti Simaku Romeo
February 28, 2021
Rachel and Matthew
February 28, 2021
QAS 5th Grade Basketball Team
February 27, 2021
The first time I met Jerome was when Ken and I were just dating. We joined the family for a picnic at Tower Grove Park. Jerome had slept there to save a table for the family since he worked a late shift and got off work early in the morning. I was impressed at his fatherly devotion to his family. That day I met Lorraine and the kids, Chris, Rose, Kathy, Bobby and Kevin, and baby, Sharon. Mel and Dora and their little guys, David and Suzie. And Dora´s mom, Mrs. Athanas. I think it was my first time to meet Grandma and Grandpa too. Jerome and Lorraine were all about FAMILY! He was a good example of caring for and supporting those he loved. God bless him for a life well lived and may the angels swiftly take his soul to heaven to join those who have gone before him. In faith, we believe that now he has reached eternity, a goal that we all hope to achieve - where sadness turns to joy. The pain of our loss will soon be replaced with happy memories of times we had together and for all those 89 years he lived.
Mary Mebruer
February 26, 2021
Bob, I am so very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. May his memory be eternal. Domenica Pendino Gereaux
Domenica Pendino Gereaux
February 26, 2021
