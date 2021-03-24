Menu
Jerome Robert Newberry

Newberry, Jerome Robert

Passed away peacefully at home of devoted daughter Linda. Survived by daughters Linda (Peter) Wilson, Laura Newberry, Lisa (Paul) Salmon; Granddaughters Gwendolyn (Caleb) Regan, Carlin (Ryan) Lloyd, Alexandra Cataldi & Paige Salmon; Great Grandchildren Jack, Sawyer, Mary, & Nora. Proudly served in the Marine Corps, married Marilyn Bignami, & joined the family business Newberry Radio Company.

Services: A private family gathering will take place this June. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
Linda,Laura and Lisa, So sorry for the loss of your Dad. May all the memories of him give you some peace.
Brenda Shaw
March 25, 2021
Dear Newberry Girls, I was in your mother's 5th grade class at St. Joe's in Manchester and used to babysit you girls (late 1960's). Remember your parents fondly. So sorry for your loss.
Ellen Murphy
March 24, 2021
