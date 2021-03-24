Newberry, Jerome Robert

Passed away peacefully at home of devoted daughter Linda. Survived by daughters Linda (Peter) Wilson, Laura Newberry, Lisa (Paul) Salmon; Granddaughters Gwendolyn (Caleb) Regan, Carlin (Ryan) Lloyd, Alexandra Cataldi & Paige Salmon; Great Grandchildren Jack, Sawyer, Mary, & Nora. Proudly served in the Marine Corps, married Marilyn Bignami, & joined the family business Newberry Radio Company.

Services: A private family gathering will take place this June. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.