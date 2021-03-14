Rubenstein, Jerome M.

February 16, 1927 – March 10, 2021

On March 10, at the age of 94, with Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring playing in the background, Jerry passed away peacefully at Evelyn's House hospice. He was a truly special person who lived a long and full life, cherished by family, friends and colleagues.

Jerry was born in St. Louis, the second son of Jacob (Jay) and Anne Frankel Rubenstein. Jay owned the J. J. Rubenstein Scrap Metal Co. based in Alton, Ill., was an Alton city commissioner and a vice-president of the Baden Bank of St. Louis. Jerry attended John Burroughs School where he was a strong student and gifted writer, captained the basketball team, and made life-long friends. Upon graduating from Burroughs in 1945, Jerry enlisted in the US Navy. After the Navy, Jerry entered Harvard College where he majored in English literature.

At an outdoor dance in 1948, Jerry met Judy Grand, who was home in St. Louis for the summer from Vassar College. Later, Jerry would boast that he and 9 other boys asked Judy out after the dance and she chose him. They had both met the love of their lives.

After graduating from college in 1950, Jerry taught English literature at the University of Southern Philippines for a year, and then enrolled in Harvard Law School. Jerry and Judy married in the summer of 1954, before his third year of law school. After law school, they returned to St. Louis where Jerry clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Roy Harper, and then entered private practice. Jerry's legal career spanned more than 50 years, most of them as a partner with the Bryan Cave law firm. In a legal world rapidly evolving toward specialization, Jerry remained one of the last generalist attorneys. He was primarily a business and commercial lawyer. His clients included insurance companies and banks, real estate companies, local private businesses, and individuals.

Jerry was a director of Commerce Bank from 1989 until 2012, and was President of the Harvard Club of St. Louis in 1982.

Jerry was a devoted husband to Judy for 66 years and a wonderful dad and grandfather. Despite a demanding law practice, he was always home for dinner. After dinner in the summer and on weekends, he was always up for a game of catch in the backyard. He made breakfast for his children before school, and took his turn driving the carpool to Burroughs before heading downtown to work. On Sundays when his children were young, Jerry took them to the zoo; when they were older he joined them in family tennis. In winters, Jerry and Judy took them sledding on Art Hill, and skating at the Steinberg rink or on frozen Forest Park ponds. In 1966, Jerry and Judy took the children, then 11, 8 and 7, to see the Beatles at Busch Stadium – Jerry wearing a coat and tie.

What made Jerry so special was his kindness and lack of pretention. He was modest about his abilities and achievements, generous, and always looked out for others.

Jerry is survived by sons Ned (Nancy) and Dan (Kelly), and grandsons Matthew, Samuel, and David. His daughter, Emily, wife Judy, and brother, Dick, predeceased him.

A memorial service will be held at a future date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.