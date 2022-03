Gibbs, Jerry G.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021. Loving father of Dennis (Kelley) Gibbs and Michelle (Paul) Heimsath; our dear grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, June 10 from 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Arcadia Valley Memorial Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m. service. Service will be live streamed on Kutis Facebook page.