Larson, Doris and Jerry

Doris and Gerald (Jerry) Larson are back together. After 68 years of marriage, they were separated December 15, 2017 when Doris died at age 89. Jerry passed away October 23, 2020 at age 92. In the nearly three-year separation, Jerry constantly celebrated the life he had shared with Doris. After raising a son (Craig), a daughter (Candace) and an "adopted son" (Brad) in Roeland Park, Kansas, they moved to a small farm outside of Tonganoxie, Kansas where Jerry built a house and barn and Doris raised dogs. They worked different jobs at KU Med Center for over 25 years and commuted together most days from Tonganoxie until first Doris then Jerry retired. Quiet and unassuming, Doris and Jerry modeled a marriage built on trust and friendship, saw the good in others, and extended respect to all. They were loved by family and their few close friends. Doris was particularly close to her sister Patty and her daughter-in-law Sue and talked to each most days. Jerry loved tools and left many to his nephew Sherman, who helped him on many occasions. Due to various illnesses, Doris and Jerry moved to St. Louis in 2010 to be close to their son and daughter-in-law. The staff at Delmar Gardens West took wonderful care of them in their final years. Doris and Jerry touched many people throughout their lives in small and large ways. Their memory remains in the hearts of family and friends who loved them, and especially in the hearts of their four grandchildren David Williams (Kristina), Stephanie Larson, Megan Ellebrecht (Paul) and Stacey Larson. (If you want to make a donation in their memory, please support the St. Louis Zoo--long a favorite of Doris who loved all animals and especially the Zoo's elephants.)