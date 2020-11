Norvell, Jerry

St. Louis, passed peacefully on 11/19/2020, at the age of 86, from COVID-19 complications.

Services: A Graveside service will be Monday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the RLDS Cemetery, Ellington, MO. Condolences and more about Jerry's life can be found on the McSpadden Funeral Home, Ellington, MO website.