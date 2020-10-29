Hackley, Jessie Lorene Reese Wable

went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born on November 24, 1926, the daughter of William Reese and Lilly Jackson Reese Chitwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 50 years, Albert Wable, and her second husband of 19 years, Cecil Hackley. She is survived by her brother Elmer Whitey (Mickey) Reese of Sierra Vista, AZ, her daughters Jo Ann Street of Cape Girardeau, MO, Jeanne Payne of St. Peters, MO, Cynthia (Kurtis) Reeg of Kirkwood, MO, and her son Steven (Pam) Wable of Lee's Summit, MO, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Services: There will be a small graveside service for the family.