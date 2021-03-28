Mazzacavallo, Jill Sara

age 47, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at her home in Fayetteville, GA of a cardiac event. She was the beloved daughter of Duane and Dianne Kelly Mazzacavallo of Golden Eagle, IL and sister of Kate of St Peter's, MO, dear niece of Karl (Shirley) Kelly of Winfield, MO, Irma (Edward) Jaremka of Tinley Park, IL and Norma (Jerry) Greenwell of Peachtree City, GA and many Cousins.

Jill grew up in Ferguson, MO and received an Associate Degree from St Louis CC at Florissant Valley. She moved to GA in 1999 (for warmer weather) and began working for Customs Advisory Services where she rose to the position of Senior Drawback Analyst at the time of her passing. She loved to do research into genealogy (or any topic you threw at her), remained a Cardinal fan and loved her dogs, Sophie and Lola. She was a close and valued friend to many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to www.placesforpeople.org