Farkas, Jim

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Jim is the beloved son of the late Andy and Elizabeth Farkas; loving husband of 65 years to Aurelia Farkas; father to Stephen (Mary) Farkas and Linda (John) Beaver; grandfather to Sarah (Robert) Thorsness, Michael (Kristen) Beaver, Melissa Farkas and the late Jessica Beaver and Matthew Farkas; and great grandfather to Annabelle Thorsness and Lydia Thorsness.

Jim was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, and was an Army veteran involved with the American Legion.

Services: Vis. Fri. March 12, 10:30-11:30 am, Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church #2 Seton Court, St. Charles, MO. Visit Baue.com