Jim Farkas
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - St. Charles
620 Jefferson St
Saint Charles, MO

Farkas, Jim

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Jim is the beloved son of the late Andy and Elizabeth Farkas; loving husband of 65 years to Aurelia Farkas; father to Stephen (Mary) Farkas and Linda (John) Beaver; grandfather to Sarah (Robert) Thorsness, Michael (Kristen) Beaver, Melissa Farkas and the late Jessica Beaver and Matthew Farkas; and great grandfather to Annabelle Thorsness and Lydia Thorsness.

Jim was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, and was an Army veteran involved with the American Legion.

Services: Vis. Fri. March 12, 10:30-11:30 am, Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church #2 Seton Court, St. Charles, MO. Visit Baue.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church #2 Seton Court
St. Charles, MO
Steve and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Will Baumer
March 15, 2021
I was a former neighbor and parishioner with Jim and his wife Jane. I would see them often walking, gardening, or just before/after mass. They were great friends to both me and my late wife Gina. I will miss him.
Steven Lanham
March 12, 2021
Steve and family, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Jim Wagy
March 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Gary Verdin
March 11, 2021
Steve and family, So sorry to hear of his passing. Your family has gone through a lot in the last year. May God bless all of you!
Brian Thurston
March 11, 2021
Farkas Family - sorry to hear about your loss and will keep you in my prayers.
Liz Harmon
March 10, 2021
Steve and family, you have our deepest sympathy. Your Dad was a good man and had a good life. Sorry for your loss.
Ken & Patricia Cook
March 10, 2021
