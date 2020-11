Webb, Jimmy C. Sr.

Saturday, October 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley J. Webb (nee Devenport); dear father of Perry (Stephanie) Webb and the late Jimmy C. Webb Jr.; dear grandfather of Taylor and Gabrielle; dear brother of the late Robert Sr. (survived by June) Webb; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Private services were held at Kutis SoCo Chapel. Contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.