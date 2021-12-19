Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Myers
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Myers, Jimmy

87, passed away on Dec 13, 2021 with his daughters at his side. Jimmy was a retired millwright, avid fisherman, private pilot and he loved tinkering in his garage workshop. Jimmy also delighted in being an integral part of the community at Bull Shoals Lake in Oakland, Arkansas. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and cherished friend. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Kelley and Sylvia Myers, brother Ralph Myers and sister Linda Morgan. He is survived by his daughters Shelley Scheer (Brick), Laura Myers and Randy Smotherman (Kathy), his grandchildren Brandon, Casey, Lydia and Jimmy, his great granddaughter Quinn and his sister-in-law Jane Myers. He cared deeply for his eight nieces and nephews as well as numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton on Dec 29, 4-8pm with a Memorial Service at Kutis Affton on Dec 30 at 11am. Donations may be made in Jimmy's name to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission by emailing [email protected]


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jimmy was instrumental in my career as a construction planner. He was always there to answer my many questions. Great man.
Rich Strassner
Work
December 29, 2021
Joe and Bernadette Browne
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results