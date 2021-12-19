Myers, Jimmy

87, passed away on Dec 13, 2021 with his daughters at his side. Jimmy was a retired millwright, avid fisherman, private pilot and he loved tinkering in his garage workshop. Jimmy also delighted in being an integral part of the community at Bull Shoals Lake in Oakland, Arkansas. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and cherished friend. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Kelley and Sylvia Myers, brother Ralph Myers and sister Linda Morgan. He is survived by his daughters Shelley Scheer (Brick), Laura Myers and Randy Smotherman (Kathy), his grandchildren Brandon, Casey, Lydia and Jimmy, his great granddaughter Quinn and his sister-in-law Jane Myers. He cared deeply for his eight nieces and nephews as well as numerous grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton on Dec 29, 4-8pm with a Memorial Service at Kutis Affton on Dec 30 at 11am. Donations may be made in Jimmy's name to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission by emailing [email protected]