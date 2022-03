Turner, Jimmy

born April 19, 1962 of Jackson, Tennessee. Passed away on December 9, 2021 at his home in St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his mother, Wilma Turner; father, George Turner, Sr.; son, Sheldon Reynolds; 7 brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed. Services: Vis. on Dec. 16, 2021, from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Services Dec. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at KUTIS SO. Co., 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.