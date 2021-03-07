Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Ann Schutz
ABOUT
Affton High School
FUNERAL HOME
O'Connor Mortuary - Laguna Hills Chapel & Mortuary
25301 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA

Schutz, Jo Ann

passed away on February 4, 2021, at 78, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. Born on January 15, 1943, she grew up in St. Louis, MO, with her parents, Loretta and Pete, and brother, Gary. She attended Affton High School and Miss Hickey's Business School. She then completed course work in Business Education at Georgia State College. At age 20, she married Wayne Bergmann, a Korean Conflict vet, ironworker and union steward. After living in several cities in the Midwest, they settled in Mission Viejo, CA, remaining together for a total of 29 years. She met her second husband, Richard Ulene, a physician/engineer, at work. They were married a year later, and they enjoyed their life together until she passed. Both Jo Ann and Rick remained good friends with Wayne until his death in 2004. Jo Ann's stellar career as a purchasing manager/senior buyer for medical devices and related products spanned nearly 40 years, but she also loved going to the beach and to Disneyland, traveling, shopping and laughing. In her 15 years at a division of Johnson & Johnson, she played a leading role in their annual United Way campaigns. She had a keen eye for style and fashion, and her smile and laugh were contagious. Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Rick, her brother, Gary, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 grandnieces, 7 grandnephews, 1 great-grandniece and 1 great-grandnephew. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm PST, on Saturday, March 13, at O'Connor Mortuary, 25301 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. The service will be webcasted at: www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614322183102899. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
O'Connor Mortuary - Laguna Hills Chapel & Mortuary
25301 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, CA
Funeral services provided by:
O'Connor Mortuary - Laguna Hills Chapel & Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jo Ann and Darrell worked together at J & J many years ago. She was kind, so funny and beautiful. We are grateful for her friendship and fond memories. Love to Rick and the family for your tremendous loss.
Darrell and Dana Groff
Work
August 4, 2021
Was sorry to learn of the passing of JoAnn. I remember her well from high school and she was always such a fun person to be around. My deepest sympathies to her family and may God bless. David "Randy" Neu
David Neu
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results