Schutz, Jo Ann

passed away on February 4, 2021, at 78, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. Born on January 15, 1943, she grew up in St. Louis, MO, with her parents, Loretta and Pete, and brother, Gary. She attended Affton High School and Miss Hickey's Business School. She then completed course work in Business Education at Georgia State College. At age 20, she married Wayne Bergmann, a Korean Conflict vet, ironworker and union steward. After living in several cities in the Midwest, they settled in Mission Viejo, CA, remaining together for a total of 29 years. She met her second husband, Richard Ulene, a physician/engineer, at work. They were married a year later, and they enjoyed their life together until she passed. Both Jo Ann and Rick remained good friends with Wayne until his death in 2004. Jo Ann's stellar career as a purchasing manager/senior buyer for medical devices and related products spanned nearly 40 years, but she also loved going to the beach and to Disneyland, traveling, shopping and laughing. In her 15 years at a division of Johnson & Johnson, she played a leading role in their annual United Way campaigns. She had a keen eye for style and fashion, and her smile and laugh were contagious. Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Rick, her brother, Gary, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 grandnieces, 7 grandnephews, 1 great-grandniece and 1 great-grandnephew. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm PST, on Saturday, March 13, at O'Connor Mortuary, 25301 Alicia Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. The service will be webcasted at: www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=1614322183102899. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate).