JoAl M. Knox
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Knox, JoAl M.

(nee Reiser) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Russell Knox, Jr.; loving mother of Gretchen (the late Michael), Gregory and Holly; grandmother of Jay (Tiffany) and Alex Kolokithas; dear great-grandmother of Ezra and Isaiah; dear sister-in-law of Tom (Michelle) Knox and the late Maryilyn (Luke) Abkemeier; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 6, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton). Memorials to Catholic Charities or The American Cancer Society appreciated. A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
