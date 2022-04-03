Knox, JoAl M.

(nee Reiser) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Russell Knox, Jr.; loving mother of Gretchen (the late Michael), Gregory and Holly; grandmother of Jay (Tiffany) and Alex Kolokithas; dear great-grandmother of Ezra and Isaiah; dear sister-in-law of Tom (Michelle) Knox and the late Maryilyn (Luke) Abkemeier; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 6, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton). Memorials to Catholic Charities or The American Cancer Society appreciated. A Service of Kutis Affton Chapel.