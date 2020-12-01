Menu
Joan A. Jost

Jost, Joan A.

(nee Gallagher) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Dear mother of Linda (Greg) Busche, Rick Jost, Lisa (Mike) Whisler and Laura (Dan) Milberg; dear grandmother of Josh, Jacob, Michael, Jake, Nick Zack and McKenna; dear great-grandmother of Alexander, Nicholas, Catherine and Sophia; dear friend of Lou.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 3, 12 noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
