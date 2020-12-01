Jost, Joan A.

(nee Gallagher) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Dear mother of Linda (Greg) Busche, Rick Jost, Lisa (Mike) Whisler and Laura (Dan) Milberg; dear grandmother of Josh, Jacob, Michael, Jake, Nick Zack and McKenna; dear great-grandmother of Alexander, Nicholas, Catherine and Sophia; dear friend of Lou.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 3, 12 noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Entombment Mt. Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.