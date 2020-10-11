Glaude, Joan Adele

Glaude, Joan Adele (nee Pelletier), Sept. 29, 2020, at 92 years old, fortified with the Holy Sacraments, joined her adoring husband, the late Ralph Glaude, her late sister Anita DeWitt & late parents, Adelaide & Louis Pelletier, in the presence of her Savior. Survived by her sisters, Lorraine Pancella & Dolores Illig.

Loving mother to Mark (Linda) Glaude, Dr. Katherine (Donald Bolte) Glaude-Bolte, Nanette (Jeff) Coleman & Martin (Dr. Tara Flynn) Glaude.

Devoted grandmother to Charis (Josh) Voss, Jason (Lovern) Glaude, Sarah, Rebecca (Nicholas James) & Andrew Bolte, Livviya (Brendan) Boyle, Daniel, Michaela, Emmett & Gabriel Coleman, Casey, Jolene, Silas, Claire, John & Henry Glaude.

Cherished great grandmother to William, Elizabeth & James Voss, Tesla Bolte & Justin Glaude.

Beloved aunt, great aunt, wonderful friend, neighbor, church leader/lector. She made friends wherever she was, including England, (where she married Ralph while he was in the Air Force), St. Aloysius grade school, St. Alphonsus Liguori (Rock Church) High School, St. Joan of Arc parish, Our Lady of Life apartments, Sheridan at Laumeier Park, Pacific Care Center. The family is immensely grateful to all her outstanding caregivers, esp. Javier Parada.

Joan enjoyed chocolate, card games, puzzles, pastries, travel, stamps, & birds. She & Ralph shared their love of travel with their children on yearly adventures. Later Joan saw the Pope in Rome!

A native of St. Louis, MO, as a teenager during WW2, Joan worked at Kenrick Seminary, befriending a sponsored Japanese family. A gifted stenographer & secretary, Joan worked at the Religious Information Bureau, University of Missouri & small businesses.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Doctors Without Borders. Generous to the end, Joan donated her body to science (SLU School of Medicine). Send Condolences to

[email protected]

Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (5800 Oleatha), Sat., Oct. 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. followed by Memorial Mass at noon.