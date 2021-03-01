Menu
Joan A. Blumm
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Blumm, Joan A.

(nee Schaefer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Blumm; loving mother of Edward (Mary), Kenneth (Susan) Blumm and the late Cynthia Lipscomb; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 52555 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, March 3, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Mar
3
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
3
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry I could not be with you for Joanie. A Mass will be offered in her memory at St. Gabriel's this spring.
Mary Ann McFarland Dryden
March 7, 2021
Dear Blumm family, I was very sorry to hear Joanie had passed away. I enjoyed working with her . She was a dear friend. We always had a few laughs at our Sunday dinners together. She had a wonderful feisty personality. I will miss our phone calls. A dear friend who will be missed. Sincerely. Dee & Tom Beebe
DOLORES BEEBE
March 1, 2021
