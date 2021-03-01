Blumm, Joan A.

(nee Schaefer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Blumm; loving mother of Edward (Mary), Kenneth (Susan) Blumm and the late Cynthia Lipscomb; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 52555 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, March 3, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.