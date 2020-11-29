Schellhase, Joan Dorthea

Schellhase, Joan Dorthea (nee: Deffaa), 78, Imperial, Missouri, peacefully passed away on November 20, 2020. She is predeceased in death by her son, James Schellhase; and survived by her children, Roger (Terry) Zeman, Jr.; Darlene McGee; Marilyn (Don) Gumpert; Maureen Schellhase (Bill); John Schellhase, Jr.; and Jamie (Jeff) Ziegemeier; 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Beloved mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, cousin and dear friend to many. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, or any charity of choice.

Services: Arrangements for a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.