Remembering Joan's quick smile and laughter made a brighter day for everyone.
Sheila Ford
Friend
December 27, 2021
I worked at TWA with Joan 50 years ago. We traveled the World together, always, always having such fun and creating great memories together. My sympathy to her family. What a Gal !!
Melanie Donnelly
Friend
December 26, 2021
Joan was a former neighbor and I would also see her when I made deliveries at Circle of Concern. I am saddened by learning about her death. She was so caring of others and I know adored her niece and family. My condolences to their family.
Joanne Cuddeback
Neighbor
December 25, 2021
My best friend (more like a sister), travel companion, and confidante for many, many years. I miss you so much, your wit, charm...just you. May you rest in God's arms until we meet again. Bless you for being a part of my life.
Sandy Ryan
Friend
December 24, 2021
We so enjoyed having Joan as a volunteer at Circle of Concern. She worked as a receptionist, and was often the first friendly voice, or the first smiling face that greeted our clients. She is missed! Sending heartfelt condolences from our entire Circle family...
Cyndi Miller
December 22, 2021
My sincere condolences Joan's family. I worked with her at TWA. Rest in peace Joan.
Bill Ulmer
December 21, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. William Russ Moore and Jeffrey McManemy (Neighbor)
Jeffrey McManemy
Neighbor
December 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.Our working days at TWA and AA were special where we build long lasting memories. RIP Joan.
December 21, 2021
I first met Joan at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in No. St Louis as well as living in the same neighborhood. This was followed by our same high school and seeing her at TWA gatherings. Rest In Peace Joan.
Gene Peimann
December 20, 2021
I volunteered with Joan at Circle of Concern for many years. She was always cheerful, bubbly and smiling. Her positive energy came through as she helped those in need. She is missed and thought of often. Christine Trimbur
Christine Trimbur
Friend
December 20, 2021
I enjoyed working with Joan; she was a character.
Jean Fetterman
Friend
December 20, 2021
Joan was a good person and I enjoyed working with her.Later, when we got together at the TWA SRS. lunches,we always remembered something or someone and usually laughed together about it. I will miss seeing her and I know she is in a good place now .RIP Joan.
DAVID Heim
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Let your hearts soon be filled with memories together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Norma Jean King
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Joan, I will always remember the fun we had at work. Prayers for your family ; I know they were so important to you. May you RIP
Shiela Bachtell
Friend
December 19, 2021
Joan was a fun person to be around. She loved to travel and always had a funny story to tell. Her sense of humor was infectious. My condolences to her family.
Reid McChesney
Friend
December 19, 2021
I met Joan during our TWA days while training in New York and then took a very memorable trip to Ireland with her. We always had fun So sorry to hear of her passing Sally Levis
Sally LEVIS
Coworker
December 19, 2021
ENJOYED WORKING WITH JOAN.HER HUMOR AND SMILE WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED.CONDOLENCES TO HER FAMILY.
JOE HOLTSNIDER
Friend
December 19, 2021
Dear Joan. I know your family will miss you. You were smart, funny and so great to work next to. RIP Joan Edwinna
Edwinna Allen
Coworker
December 19, 2021
Jane Steinhauer
Friend
December 19, 2021
Joan was a loving friend and colleague. May her soul find rest and her memory be a blessing. Sharing in your sorrow.
Sylvia Winterfeld
Friend
December 19, 2021
We are so sorry for the family’s loss. She always greeted you with her wonderful smile. Rest In Peace, Joan.