Lee, Joan Louise Eichkorn

of St. Louis, 76, died March 17, 2021. Beloved wife of George Lee; mother of Mary Lee (David), Chris McNiff (Jim), Jen Chatfield (Wade) and Katie Cochran (Matt); grandma; aunt; and friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Missouri. See full obituary at: www.everloved.com/life-of/joan-lee