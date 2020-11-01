Menu
Joan M. Abeln

Abeln, Joan M.

(nee Schmitz), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of Ray Abeln; beloved daughter of the late George and Josephine Schmitz; devoted mother of Lynn (Steven) Abeln-Meyer, Timothy (Peggy) Abeln, Michael (Michelle) Abeln, Jeffrey (Lisa) Abeln, and Christine (Ron) Lindsey; dear sister of Faith (Richard) Pinter, and Guy (Margaret) Schmitz. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, and loving nieces and nephews.

Joan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She donated her body to science, and her family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.