Abeln, Joan M.

(nee Schmitz), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of Ray Abeln; beloved daughter of the late George and Josephine Schmitz; devoted mother of Lynn (Steven) Abeln-Meyer, Timothy (Peggy) Abeln, Michael (Michelle) Abeln, Jeffrey (Lisa) Abeln, and Christine (Ron) Lindsey; dear sister of Faith (Richard) Pinter, and Guy (Margaret) Schmitz. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, and loving nieces and nephews.

Joan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She donated her body to science, and her family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.