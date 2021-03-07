Menu
Joan C. Monachello
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Monachello, Joan C.

(nee Borowy), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Monachello; daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Borowy (nee Baliczek); dearest mother of Anthony P. and Melanie Monachello; loving grandmother of Anne, Mary Catherine, Evan, and Catherine; sister of the late Rose Borowy, Josephine Megall, Bernice Warwick, Helen Bucaro, Marie Tomory, Dorothy Gutowski, Frank, John, Stanley, Joseph S., and Walter Borowy; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Joan loved to cook homemade pizza, pierogi and banana cream pie which were loved by all! She was an active member of The Variety Club and The St. Louis Ambassadors. She volunteered for The American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) for ten years.

Services: A memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The St. Louis Society for the Blind preferred. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was heartbreaking to hear of my Aunt Joni´s passing, especially so soon after losing dear Uncle Tony. I was a flower girl at their wedding as a child. I shared joys and sorrows with her through my adult life - celebrating Anthony and Melanie grow and build their families as I married, became a Mom and Grandmother, too. She helped me deal with the loss of my Mom (Helen) and all her brothers and sisters. I will so miss my visits and phone calls to her and always keep the family in my prayers..
Linda Simonelli
March 31, 2021
It’s so difficult to say goodbye to my dear aunt that we loved and admired so very much.. Joan was a beautiful and glamorous person both inside and out. She always wore a big smile and had such a happy spirit. We loved spending time with her and our trips to St. Louis. Joan adored her children Anthony and Melanie and her four grandchildren. She spoke about them often and with love and pride in her heart. We will miss you so much. May God bless Joan’s family and watch over them. Rest In Peace and in Heaven sweet Auntie Joanie. With all our love, Cathy and Jim.
Jim & Cathy Van Cura
Family
March 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Please know I am thinking of you during this difficult time and dealing with the great loss of both parents. Take care.
Cindy Abell
March 8, 2021
Dear Anthony and Melanie,
We will greatly miss your mom. As a beautiful and gracious lady, she made our lives more joyful. Her smile and loving nature
made those who knew her, love her.
God bless you and your family as you deal with your parents’ loss.
Bill and Lenore Kelly
March 6, 2021
Dear Melanie & Anthony,
We will miss your mom very much. She was so sweet. Always had a smile & always asked how you were doing. She was a very gentle & giving soul.
So much to handle in such a short time. Our thoughts & prayers are with you.
Fondly,
Gene & Ina Hughes
Neighbor
March 6, 2021
Mrs Monachello knew a way to a teenagers heart was through their stomach. Pizza was never so hot and delicious. She taught me to wash my hands before opening the refrigerator. It looks like Tony and Joan had a plan passing only three and a half weeks apart. My condolences to Tony, Melanie and Mary Ceil.
Bill Gilmore
Friend
March 6, 2021
