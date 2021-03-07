Monachello, Joan C.

(nee Borowy), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Monachello; daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Borowy (nee Baliczek); dearest mother of Anthony P. and Melanie Monachello; loving grandmother of Anne, Mary Catherine, Evan, and Catherine; sister of the late Rose Borowy, Josephine Megall, Bernice Warwick, Helen Bucaro, Marie Tomory, Dorothy Gutowski, Frank, John, Stanley, Joseph S., and Walter Borowy; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Joan loved to cook homemade pizza, pierogi and banana cream pie which were loved by all! She was an active member of The Variety Club and The St. Louis Ambassadors. She volunteered for The American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) for ten years.

Services: A memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The St. Louis Society for the Blind preferred. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.