Piccione, Joan Funsch

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Joan Piccione (nee Funsch) was the daughter of Dr. Edwin Clarence Funsch and Mae Funsch (nee Hackett). Joan passed away peacefully on May 27th in Detroit, Michigan. She was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and then lived with her family in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan for 40 years. Joan was married for 58 years to Nicholas Peter Piccione.

Joan graduated from Villa Duchesne High School in St. Louis. She attended the Duchesne Residence College for Women in New York City and attended the San Francisco College for Women. Throughout her life, she remained active in the Children of Mary Society of the Sacred Heart. Joan was also a competitive equestrian and participated in many horse shows and competitions throughout high school and college. She always remained a great fan of the sport. She married Nick Piccione in 1957 and together they raised five children. Joan was a devoted and involved parent, which included coaching many sports teams and chaperoning school trips. In 1981, Nick and Joan moved the family to Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Throughout her life, Joan was a committed advocate for judicial fairness. In St. Louis, she was involved with the Women's Crusade Against Crime judicial watch group and at one point served as the group's Chair. She was subsequently appointed to the position of Chair – St. Louis County Board of Jail Visitors. Once in Michigan, Joan continued her volunteer activities as a tutor to inmates in the Wayne County Jail as part of the Dominican Literacy Center project. As power boat enthusiasts, she and her husband were active members of the Grosse Pointe Sail Club and enjoyed setting the "marks" for the Sail Club races over the years.

She is survived by her children Steven (Cheryl), Nicholas (Sherry), Eric (Cathi), Lisa (Kate Lang) and Maria (Kevin McAvoy), 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends across the country.

Services: Memorial service details will be announced at a later date. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. Sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com