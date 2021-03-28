Menu
Joan Pruitt
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
Saint Louis, MO

Pruitt, Joan

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Joan Lynne Pruitt passed away peacefully at the age of 69.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois, on January 13, 1952. She grew up in Overland Park, KS, where she attended Shawnee Mission South High School graduating in 1970. She chose a career in the insurance industry and was most recently employed by Encova Insurance Company in Columbus, Ohio. She also lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Lynn, and her brother Jim. She is survived by her mother, Marianne, her sisters Colleen and Teri, her brother Taylor (Robinn), and her nephews Jordan (Kerri), Jacob, Bryan, and nieces Lisa and Kelsey, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and cherished chosen family members and friends.

Joan had a passion for jewelry and a knack for finding exquisite pieces, and she supported local artisans and jewelers whenever possible. She was an avid reader. She could be frequently found at her favorite restaurant, Bob Evans. She was a born and bred Chiefs fan and later adopted the LSU Tigers.

Services: A private family interment service will be held later this year in Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in her name be made to the Derrick Thomaseil Smith Third and Long Foundation (thirdandlong.org), an organization created by former Kansas City Chiefs players that strives to "sack" illiteracy and improve reading skills for students in the Greater Kansas City Area.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this most difficult time.
PP
Neighbor
March 31, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
DT
March 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
I worked with Joan when she worked in DeWitt Iowa. Then she moved on to Ohio. She was a great boss and friend.
Hugs and prayers to all
Lorna Hill
Coworker
March 24, 2021
