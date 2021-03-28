Pruitt, Joan

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Joan Lynne Pruitt passed away peacefully at the age of 69.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois, on January 13, 1952. She grew up in Overland Park, KS, where she attended Shawnee Mission South High School graduating in 1970. She chose a career in the insurance industry and was most recently employed by Encova Insurance Company in Columbus, Ohio. She also lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Lynn, and her brother Jim. She is survived by her mother, Marianne, her sisters Colleen and Teri, her brother Taylor (Robinn), and her nephews Jordan (Kerri), Jacob, Bryan, and nieces Lisa and Kelsey, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and cherished chosen family members and friends.

Joan had a passion for jewelry and a knack for finding exquisite pieces, and she supported local artisans and jewelers whenever possible. She was an avid reader. She could be frequently found at her favorite restaurant, Bob Evans. She was a born and bred Chiefs fan and later adopted the LSU Tigers.

Services: A private family interment service will be held later this year in Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in her name be made to the Derrick Thomaseil Smith Third and Long Foundation (thirdandlong.org), an organization created by former Kansas City Chiefs players that strives to "sack" illiteracy and improve reading skills for students in the Greater Kansas City Area.