Milligan, Joan Sibyl

(nee Bennett) passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to Bill Milligan. The two were married on February 29, 1964, and celebrated their 14th anniversary this year. She was a loving mother of Tessie (John) Milligan-Zeloski and Stephen (Laura) Milligan; dearest grandmother of Grace, Tanner, Joshua, Ryan and Ethan; dear sister of Nan Bennett and Janet Balven; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Joan was a social butterfly. She loved to go shopping and enjoyed anything shiny.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, November 18th, 8:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Country Acres Rescue or St. Louis Honor Flight. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.