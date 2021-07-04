Stockberger, Joan

85, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in a local health care facility. Joan was born in St. Louis, MO and lived in St. Louis County until relocating to the Chattanooga area two years ago to be near family. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis and completed LPN training at St. Louis Community College. She worked as an LPN in hospital and home health care settings. She was a member of Kirkwood Baptist Church for 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Brackett; her sister, Judith Brackett, and son, Scott Stockberger.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Keith Stockberger, daughter Laurie (Peter) Cooper, son Jeff Stockberger, grandchildren Audrey (Nathan) DeWild and Daniel Cooper, cousins, and dear friends.

There will be no services or visitation at the funeral home. A celebration of her life and interment will take place at a future date in St. Louis, MO. Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.