Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Stockberger
ABOUT
Beaumont High School

Stockberger, Joan

85, of Ooltewah, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in a local health care facility. Joan was born in St. Louis, MO and lived in St. Louis County until relocating to the Chattanooga area two years ago to be near family. She graduated from Beaumont High School in St. Louis and completed LPN training at St. Louis Community College. She worked as an LPN in hospital and home health care settings. She was a member of Kirkwood Baptist Church for 60 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Louise Brackett; her sister, Judith Brackett, and son, Scott Stockberger.

Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Keith Stockberger, daughter Laurie (Peter) Cooper, son Jeff Stockberger, grandchildren Audrey (Nathan) DeWild and Daniel Cooper, cousins, and dear friends.

There will be no services or visitation at the funeral home. A celebration of her life and interment will take place at a future date in St. Louis, MO. Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Joan's husband, Keith Stockberger, was Minister of Music when my dad, Dr. John Landrum, was pastor at Kirkwood Baptist.
Jimmy (Jim) Landrum
March 23, 2022
My deepest and heartfelt sympathy goes out to your entire family in this time of loss.
Todd A Westermayer
July 15, 2021
Keith, so sorry for your loss. We have very fond memories of you all at KBC. Keeping you and the family in our prayers.
Tim & Patty Toma
Other
July 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results